CR to introduce one-way special train from Mumbai to Goa

Central Railway has intoduced one-way special train on special charges from Mumbai to Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers as under 01427 one way special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 00.20hrs on December 3, 2022 and will arrive at Madgaon 12.15hrs same day.

It Halts at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sawantwadi Road and Karmali.

Bookings for 01427 one-way special train on special charges opened on December 2 at all PRS location on website www.irctc.co.in. For detailed timings at halts of these train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Railways will extend the run of special train between Mumbai-Rewa and Pune-Jebalpurto clear the extrarush of passenger under:

02188 special notified to run upto 30.12.2022 on every Friday is now extended to run till 31.03.2023.

02187 special notified to run upto 29.12.2022 on every Thursday is now extended to run till 30.03.2023.