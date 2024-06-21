Cracks on Atal Setu Road: Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole Inspects MTHL, Says 'Lives Of People In Danger' (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday, June 21, inspected cracks that have appeared on the Atal Setu sea-over bridge, which is also known as MTHL in Navi Mumbai. The MTHL bridge begins in Sewri, South Mumbai, crosses Thane Creek north of Elephanta Island, and terminates at Chirle near Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it earlier this year in January.

When inspecting the Setu, Patole said, "The cracks denote that people's lives are in danger."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole inspected the cracks seen on the Mumbai-trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Atal Setu. pic.twitter.com/cwZU4wiI4I — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Nana Patole attacked Prime Minister Modi, saying only three months ago, PM Modi inaugurated the bridge and has cracked on it. He said this crack will create an atmosphere of fear among travelers. "It is very worrisome that the "Atal Setu" bridge, which was inaugurated by Narendra Modi only three months ago, has cracked. A large number of cracks have created an atmosphere of fear among the travelers," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This comes after a newly constructed bridge collapsed in the Araria district of Bihar, leading to the suspension of three engineers from the rural works department on Wednesday. Patole said, "While the incident of the collapse of a newly constructed bridge in Bihar is fresh, many question marks are being raised on the work of the government as this shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai as well."

"I inspected this bridge with my colleagues to expose the corrupt practices of the government as part of the Congress party agitation. The matter is very serious and we demand that the Hon'ble High Court should take immediate notice and investigate the matter," he further said.

PM Modi inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai in January this year. He also toured the photo gallery and showcase model of Atal Setu.

Delighted to inaugurate Atal Setu, a significant step forward in enhancing the ‘Ease of Living’ for our citizens. This bridge promises to reduce travel time and boost connectivity, making daily commutes smoother. pic.twitter.com/B77PSiGhMK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024

MTHL Atal Setu was constructed at a cost of more than Rs 17,840 crores and is a 21.8 km long 6-lane bridge with about 16.5 km over the sea and about 5.5 km on land. It is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in India.