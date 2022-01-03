Crew member of Mumbai - Goa cruise ship tests COVID positive

A Cordelia Cruise crew member has tested positive for COVID-19 with over 2,000 people on board the ship that left Mumbai for Goa.

The crew member was isolated in the ship itself and the RT-PCR tests of 1471 passengers and 595 crew members were done. The reports of the tests are awaited.

The ship is currently harboured near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal, Vasco.

Speaking toon Monday, Ship agent JM Baxi, Govind Pernulkar said, "We got the information around 9 am from the ship doctor that a crew member has been tested positive. As soon as we got the information, we informed the government authorities and stopped the ship outside."

"It was rumored that multiple crew members tested positive but let me clarify that out of the 2017 people on board, only one was tested positive. The test has been done for the rest of the members, once the report comes, we will decide our next course of action. As of now, the ship is on its berth. Nobody is allowed to get on and off the deck," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

