Criteria for natural disaster relief if house sunks underwater

Gadchiroli: The State Disaster Relief Fund has been established jointly by the Central and State Governments to provide relief in the event of natural calamities. According to the Central Government's letter dated April 8, 2015, the criteria and rates for natural calamity assistance were fixed for the period 2015 to 2020; But since the government decision has not been 'updated' for the period after 2020, aid is still being distributed according to the old criteria decided seven years ago. Inflation has increased significantly in the last seven years. Especially due to the increase in the price of diesel, the price of all commodities has increased. However, aid distribution is still being planned according to the old outdated government decision and according to the current rates to the citizens who are affected by natural calamities.

The state revenue and forest department had issued a government decision on May 13, 2015 to provide assistance to the people affected by natural calamities based on the central government criteria. It was limited to the period 2015 to 2020. For the last two years, the aid is being distributed on the basis of that outdated GR.

4 lakh for dead, 51 thousand for disability

According to the GR of 2015, if a person dies in a natural calamity or while doing relief work, the family of the person is given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh only. Apart from this, only Rs 59,000 is given in case of 40 to 60 percent disability and Rs 2 lakh in case of more than 60 percent disability.

1800 rupees will be given if the house is underwater for more than 2 days due to natural disaster, and 2000 rupees is given for damage to utensils and other stuff.