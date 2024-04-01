Crops in Marathwada and Vidarbha Suffer Damages as Unseasonal Rains Wreak Havoc

Nanded/Gadchiroli: Vidarbha and Marathwada regions have been witnessing unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty winds in some areas. As a result of the weather conditions, turmeric, mangoes, and orchards have been damaged.

Vasmat Taluka of Hingoli district saw cloudy weather and lightning for the past two days. This caused more damage to the turmeric which had been cooked and kept for drying. The harvested gram crop has also been damaged. In Parbhani trees were uprooted due to Saturday night's storm. Some crops were damaged during the rabi season. As of Sunday morning, the area had received 4.2 mm of rain. Crops and houses were also damaged in Gondia and Bhandara districts due to the storm.

Two Killed in Lightening Strike

Shriram Bhausaheb Thombare (18), a resident of Gevarai in Beed district, was giving water to sugarcane on Saturday night when he was struck by lightning and passed away. Ganesh Dutal (34), a resident of Alewadi (Taluka Jawali, District Satara), was extracting jowar when lightning struck him. He died on the spot.