Cross-examination in Shiv Sena MLA disqualification petitions to begin from November 23

The cross-examination process related to the disqualification petitions filed by Shiv Sena MLAs is set to commence on November 23, as per a schedule issued by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, PTI reported.

According to the schedule, the cross-examination will take place twice a week.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed Narwekar to establish a timeline within a week for resolving the disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs aligned with him. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress despite its previous directive to resolve the petitions promptly.

This legal battle emerged when two rival factions of the Shiv Sena filed disqualification petitions against each other. The split occurred after Shinde and 39 MLAs separated from the original party in the preceding year. Subsequently, Shinde's faction joined forces with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022.