CSMIA Issues Passenger Advisory Ahead of Indian Air Force Aerial Display in Mumbai – Details Inside

The Indian Air Force is set to conduct an aerial display in Mumbai from January 12 to 14, resulting in the closure of two runways at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from 12 pm to 1 pm. Confirming the details, CSMIA posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The Indian Air Force has scheduled an Aerial Display exercise in Mumbai. Consequently, Mumbai's CSMIA runways (RWY 09/27 & 14/32) will be non-operational from 12:00 hrs. to 13:00 hrs. on 12th, 13th, and 14th January 2024.”

Authorities have advised passengers to double-check their flights during these dates. CSMIA issued a passenger advisory, urging individuals to verify their scheduled flights with respective airlines before heading to the airport on these days, appreciating their cooperation. The advisory also noted that a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued in advance to streamline flight operations during this period.

The Indian Air Force's aerial show is part of the organization’s outreach program, aiming to raise awareness and foster a deeper connection between the Indian Air Force and the local community. The event, in collaboration with the Maharashtra state government, will feature a flypast and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, a freefall, and a parachute display by the ‘Akashganga’ team and C-130 aircraft. Highlighting the event will be aerobatic displays performed by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the ‘Sarang’ Helicopter display team.

Established in 1996, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF, serves as a brand ambassador for the Indian Air Force, consisting of 13 pilots operating Hawk MK 132 aircraft. The Indian Defence Research Wing reports that the Indian Air Force's outreach program collaborates with Atma Nirbhar in Aerospace, playing a crucial role in fostering partnerships with the private sector. The program aims to facilitate collective expertise and innovation for developing technologies and capabilities.