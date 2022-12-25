Culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar says Maha allowed to present tableau at Republic Day parade

State culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has said Maharashtra's tableau will feature in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi next month. The state government has made a request to defence minister Rajnath Singh, urging him to accept the Maharashtra tableau since it was showcasing Marathwada Mukti Sangram and it was the Amrit Mahotsav year.

According to a report of TOI, Since 1970, after every two or three years, each state's tableau is not given a chance. This year, Maharashtra's name was not picked. But, this is the Amrit Mahotsav year. So a request was made by our department (to defence minister Rajnath Singh) that we should be given an opportunity to celebrate Marathwada Mukti Sangram. We made a request for a chance as a special case. Our request has been granted. We thank him (Singh) wholeheartedly for accepting our tableau, Mungantiwar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant had criticized the Shinde-Fadnavis government for not including Maharashtra's

tableau. After hearing it we are in pain. There is distinct pride in seeing the chariot of Maharashtra. Maharashtra's head was hanging in shame as there was no tableau this year. What is the government doing? There is no other subject than power. Culturally and socially BJP is polluting Maharashtra. Maharashtra needs to recover from it, Sawant had said.