Current govt is illegal and formed against the Constitution: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader said Supreme Court has said that the Shiv Sena Shinde group's Whip is illegal. The current govt is illegal and formed against the Constitution.

Supreme Court will on Thursday pronounce its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions filed by Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister M Eknath Shinde factions on Maharashtra political crisis. The Court in its verdict said it cannot order the restoration of Uddhav government as he resigned without facing floor test, although the governor's decision for floor test was wrong and Speaker was wrong in appointing whip of Eknath Shinde group.SC said had Uddhav Thackeray not resigned, it could have restored the status quo.

For the unversed, Uddhav Thackeray had pleaded before the Supreme Court to step in after Shinde, backed by the opposition BJP, engineered a split into Shiv Sena and later formed a new government in Maharashtra with the support of majority MLAs.