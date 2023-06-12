Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai

Several parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra received rains on Sunday night, an India Meterological Department (IMD) official said. IMD issued yellow alert in Mumbai. The alert has been issued for neighbouring Thane and Palghar as well.

Mumbai city as well as coastal parts of the state also witnessed strong winds as the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy increased bringing rains to the western parts of the state. Mumbai also started witnessing high tide waves on Monday as cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightining, light to moderate rain and gusty winds with speed upto 40kmph is likely in Mumbai, IMD said.

Strong winds are possible along the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. High waves may occur in the sea along Gujarat and Maharashtra coast, Skymet Weather reported on Monday. Strong winds also affected the air quality and visibility due to dust particles. Some trees fell in parts of Mumbai due to gusty winds, said a civic official.

The IMD on Sunday night issued a yellow alert for Gujarat due to Cyclone Biparjoy. Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, at 1730 IST of 11th June near lat 18.6N & long 67.7E, Likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) & Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June, it said.