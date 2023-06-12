Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF deploys 2 additional teams in Mumbai as precautionary step

With Cyclone Biparjoy expected to make landfall in Kutch district of adjoining Gujarat on June 15, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two additional teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure, an official said.

NDRF teams, in addition to three already deployed in the metropolis, have been stationed at Andheri and Kanjurmarg areas in the western and eastern suburbs, respectively, he said. We have deployed two teams in addition to the three that are already available in Mumbai as a precautionary measure, the official said, adding teams of the disaster response force based in Pune have been kept on standby. He said the NDRF has also moved four teams to Gujarat to tackle the possible fallout from the cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

Several parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra received rains on Sunday night, an IMD official said. Mumbai city as well as coastal parts of the state also witnessed strong winds as the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy increased bringing rains to the western parts of the state. Mumbai also started witnessing high tide waves on Monday as cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. Strong winds also affected the air quality and visibility due to dust particles. Some trees fell in parts of Mumbai due to gusty winds, said a civic official.