Cyclone Biporjoy: BMC arranges pumping equipment at waterlogging locations

Cyclone Biparjoy, the year’s first storm in the Arabian Sea, has rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, with meteorologists predicting a mild monsoon onset over Kerala and weak progress beyond the southern peninsula under its influence, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has braced itself for its probable effects.

BMC has made arrangements for pumping equipment and staff at waterlogging locations. It has also put in place machinery to take care of falling trees and branches and provide help to the fire brigade in clearing these. Considering the possibility of water entering settlements, teams have been created at the ward level to warn citizens and inform them about temporary shelters, TOI reported.

Cyclone Biparjoy is the second named storm of the 2023 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. Cyclone Mocha, which was the first, formed over the Bay of Bengal and hit Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh earlier in May.