Cyrus Mistry car crash: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on business tycoon's death

A data chip in the Mercedes Benz GLC that met with an accident in Palghar on Sunday killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and an acquaintance will help investigators get a clearer picture of the circumstances leading to the deadly accident. Now, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has issued a statement. The German luxury carmaker said it is cooperating with the authorities investigating the car crash that led to the death of Cyrus Mistry.

"As a responsible brand respecting customer privacy, our team is cooperating with the authorities where possible, and we will provide any clarifications to them directly as required," the automaker said in a statement. The German auto major noted that it would continue ongoing efforts to increase road safety awareness as a responsible manufacturer while equipping its vehicles with the latest safety features and technologies."We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident. At the same time we are glad to learn that Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole are recovering. We wish them a speedy recovery," it noted. Earlier in the day, a team from the company collected the vehicle's data which will be decrypted for further analysis.

Cyrus Mistry, (54), who died in the car crash while returning from the Parsi pilgrim town, Udvada, on September 4, was travelling with well-known gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole (55), her husband Darius (60) and Jehangir Pandole (49) from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the SUV met with an accident on Sunday afternoon on the bridge over Surya river. Jehangir also died in the accident.