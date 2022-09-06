Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car accident, was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday. The last rites were performed as per Hindu customs in an electric crematorium at Worli in central Mumbai. Mistry, 54, who headed the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons from 2012-16 before an unceremonious exit, and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed in a road accident in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon.

The preliminary autopsy of Mistry revealed that he sustained severe head trauma and multiple fractures in chest, head region, thigh and neck, in the accident near Mumbai on Sunday. This caused multiple injuries to vital organs, leading to his death. Along with viscera, his blood samples have been preserved for further analysis. Jehangir Pandole, who was seated on the back seat of the vehicle along with Mistry, also died after sustaining similar injuries.Businessman Anil ambani and HDFC chairperson Deepak Parekh, apart from hundreds of people from the Shapoorji Pallonji group, gathered at the Worli crematorium to bid adieu to the business tycoon.