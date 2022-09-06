Cyrus Mistry's autopsy reveals fracture and injury to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry's postmortem was conducted at state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, a day after he was killed in a car crash near Mumbai, hospital officials said. According to sources, the autopsy report of the former Tata Sons chairman showed multiple internal injuries.

The report claimed Mistry died on the spot following the accident, due to head injuries and internal bleeding. Mistry's internal vital organs were also badly injured due to the impact of the accident, which led to his demise. Both the bodies were taken to JJ hospital from Kasa, Palghar, at 12.05am on Sunday. Theautopsy was conducted at 2.27am. Explaining the injuries sustained during the accident, a forensic expert said as Mistry wasn’t wearing the seat belt, the collision might have thrown him forward, leading to a collision with the front seat or the dashboard which led to multiple fractures, especially on his head. “The impact could have been lesser if they had used the seat belt. In some cases, we have seen that the unbuckled passengers from the rear seats are also thrown out of the car in time of a collision,” said the expert.

Meanwhile, renowned gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was behind the wheels, was shifted to Mumbai’s Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital with her husband Darius Pandole. A team of ten doctors and paramedics reached Vapi last night where they were undergoing treatment in Rainbow Hospital.