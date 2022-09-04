Cyrus Mistry's dead body sent for postmortem

The body of Cyrus Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem. A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits.

Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Group, has died in a road accident in Maharashtra. The incident occurred near Mumbai. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car at the time of the accident. Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil confirmed the death of the businessman while he was returning from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The accident occurred near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border.