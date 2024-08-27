Dahi Handi 2024: Thane's Jai Jawan Mandal Offers Rs 11 Lakh Prize for 10-Layer Record; Check Prizes Across Pune and Maharashtra

High dahi handis with prizes worth lakhs of rupees have been set up across Mumbai and Thane for the Dahi Handi celebrations, with Govinda troupes competing to break them. Major handis like Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan, MNS Dahi Handi, Tembhi Naka, Swami Pratishthan, and Sankalp Pratishthan are among the highlights. In Thane, the Culture Youth Foundation’s Dahi Handi, organized by Pratap Sarnaik, offers Rs 11 lakh to the team that sets a world record. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are scheduled to attend the Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan event at 4 pm.

MNS Dahi Handi Thane

At the MNS Dahi Handi in Thane, Jai Jawan Govinda Mandal and Shivsai Govinda Troupe will attempt to form 9 layers at 9:30 am. Raj Thackeray is expected to arrive at 6 pm, during which the Jai Jawan Govinda team will aim to set a world record by forming 10 layers. A prize of Rs 11 lakh will be awarded to the Govinda team that successfully creates the 10-layer formation.

Tembhi Naka Dahi Handi

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Dahi Handi event at Tembi Naka will see his arrival at 12:30 pm, followed by the participation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Avdhoot Gupte, and other celebrities.

Thane BJP Dahi Handi (Shiva Patil)

The Thane BJP Dahi Handi organized by Swami Pratishthan (Shivaji Patil) at Meadows Hiranandani will see Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and celebrities like Ganesh Acharya, comedian Krishna, Avadhoot Gupte, and Sardar Prataprao Gujar in attendance.

Sankalp Pratishthan, Thane (Ravindra Phatak, Raghunath Nagar)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present at 10:30 am, followed by Industries Minister Uday Samant. From 1 to 4 pm, Bollywood stars like Suniel Shetty and Chunky Pandey, along with Avadhoot Gupte and veteran actors of the Marathi film industry, will grace the event. The Samarth Vision entertainer led by actor Sushant Shelar will run from 10 am to 10 pm.

Gokul Dahi Handi, Castle Mill Chowk (BJP, Krishna Patil)

This event offers a total prize money of Rs 55 lakh. Aaditya Thackeray is expected to arrive by 2 pm for the Dahi Handi organized by Rajan Vichare.

Dahi Handi in Mumbai

Dadar Ideal Dahi Handi

This year's Dahi Handi at Dadar is organized by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. The festivities will begin with a pujan ceremony and the presence of film stars at Udyan Ganesh from 9 am to 10 am. Following this, street plays focused on environmental issues will be performed. From 10:30 am to 3 pm, the Celebrity Handi event will take place at the Ideal Book Depot intersection, featuring special handis for women, blind individuals, and differently-abled participants.

Worli Jamboree Ground BJP

BJP leader Santosh Pandey is organizing the Dahi Handi celebrations at Jambhori Maidan in Worli, Mumbai. The event is seen as a significant political move, with Pandey signaling his intent to strengthen his influence through the 'Parivartan' Dahi Handi. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar are expected to attend.

Borivali Dahi Handi - Prakash Surve

Prakash Surve's Dahi Handi in Borivali's Magathane area promises a grand event with prizes worth lakhs of rupees. The celebration will feature appearances by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, dancers Gautami Patil, and Radha Patil, among others.

Ghatkopar Dahi Handi - Ram Kadam

The Dahi Handi event organized by Ram Kadam in Ghatkopar will see a star-studded lineup, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Ministers Uday Samant, and Bollywood personalities such as Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani, Jitendra, Jaya Prada, Ganesh Acharya, Terence Lewis, Remo Fernandes, and the Fukrey and Gadar teams.

Ghatkopar Nationalist Dahi Handi

The NCP's Dahi Handi in Ghatkopar will be attended by leaders Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, and several other NCP members. The event will feature a special team of women and blind children attempting to break the handi.

BJP and Shivraj Pratishthan's Dahi Handi

Organized by Pravin Darekar, the BJP and Shivraj Pratishthan's Dahi Handi event will be graced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and several BJP leaders. The event will also include many Marathi actors from the film industry.

IC Colony Borivali, BJP

The BJP Yuva Morcha is organizing a Dahi Handi event at IC Colony in Borivali West, Mumbai, at 4 pm today. The celebration will feature Lavani and Bhojpuri music as special attractions.

Nishtha Dahi Handi, Thackeray Group

Continuing the tradition from last year, Yuva Sena has organized the Nishtha Dahi Handi this year as well. Shiv Sena Thackeray MLAs and MPs are expected to attend the event, with celebrations kicking off at 12 noon.

BJP's Dahi Handi in Sewri

In Sewri, BJP's Maratha Moli Dahi Handi, organized by Gopal Shivram Dalvi in the constituency of MLA Ajay Chaudhary, will feature appearances by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ashish Shelar. The event will also include stars like Siddharth Jadhav, Ankush Chaudhari, Sai Tamhankar, Sonali Kulkarni, Mansi Naik, Shiv Thackeray, Prathamesh Parab, and others.

Dahi Handi in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, a Dahi Handi event organized by Swarajya Party Vice-President Ankush Kadam will feature Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje. The event, marking "Maharashtra's transformation," will take place from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Pune: Dahi Handi Celebrations After 7:30 PM

Babu Genu Dahi Handi Mandal

Dagdusheth Dahi Handi Mandal

Kothrud Mahila Dahi Handi Mandal

Puneet Balan Dahi Handi Mandal - Under the initiative of Amit Balan, 27 Dahi Handi mandals will unite to celebrate a single Dahi Handi.

Amol Balwadkar Dahi Handi Mandal - Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale and actress Disha Patani will be present.

Khajina Veer Dahi Handi Mandal

Guruji Talim Dahi Handi Mandal

Dahi Handi in Pimpri

At the PMT Bus Stop in Bhosari, Dahi Handi will be organized by Yogesh Landge Yuva Manch at 7:30 pm. The event will feature film actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Moonmoon Dutta, and actor Pradeep Rawat.

Dahi Handi in Kolhapur

Dhananjay Mahadik Yuvashakti - MP Dhananjay Mahadik's group will organize a Dahi Handi with a prize of Rs 3 lakh at Dasara Chowk at 4 pm.

Shiv Sena's Dahi Handi - A reward of Rs 1.5 lakh will be placed at Mirajkar Tikti.

Jewellers' Dahi Handi at Gujari - Organized by local jewellers.

Dahi Handi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

NaMo Dahi Handi - Housing Minister Atul Save initiated this Dahi Handi at Bajrang Chowk and Pundaliknagar 11 years ago, offering prizes of Rs 1.51 lakh.

Dharamrakshak Dahi Handi - Started 24 years ago by Balasaheb Thorat of the Thackeray group at the TV Center, this event offers a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Devkinandan Dahi Handi - Organized by Shinde Sena MLA Pradeep Jaiswal at Nirala Bazar, this Dahi Handi has a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Ashvamegh Dahi Handi - BJP's Anil Makaria began this Dahi Handi in Aurangabad 25 years ago, with a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Mathrubhumi Dahi Handi - Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve has placed a reward of Rs 5.5 lakh for this Dahi Handi at Kranti Chowk.

Swabhiman and Ranyodha Dahi Handi - BJP's Pramod Rathod will hold these events at Connaught Place.

Yuva Manch Dahi Handi - Organized by Swayamsiddha and Nav Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal at the Gandhi Statue.

Jai Shri Ram Dahi Handi - BJP's Rajgaurav Wankhede will host this Dahi Handi at Rajmata Jijau Chowk, marking its third year.

Dahi Handi in Nashik

Indrakund Mitra Mandal (Panchavati) - Featuring a replica of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple, this Dahi Handi event offers a prize of Rs 51,000. The celebrations will begin at 7 p.m.

Marathon Chowk Mitra Mandal and Police Boys Group - This Dahi Handi, organized at Marathon Chowk, will start at 6 p.m., offering a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 21,000.

Sri Krishna Mandir Panchavati Krishnamandir Mitra Mandal - This event will feature 5 thars and will commence at 6 p.m.

Yuva Sena West Assembly Dahi Handi - Organized by the Yuva Sena, this Dahi Handi celebration will begin at 6 p.m., with prizes including gold coins, paithanis (traditional sarees), and school supplies.

Dahi Handis Across Maharashtra

Amravati: T Raja Singh Thakur from Hyderabad will attend a grand Dahi Handi organized by BJP's Shakti Foundation in Partwara at 5 p.m. Approximately 20,000-25,000 youths are expected.

Nagpur: Itwari Navyuvak Mandal will host a Dahi Handi at 4 p.m. with a prize of Rs 1,51,151.

Palghar: Mauli Pratishthan is organizing a Dahi Handi worth Rs 2,22,222.

Ratnagiri: Uday Samant's Dahi Handi will be held at Mandvi beach at 2 p.m. with a prize of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Chandrapur: Maharishi Vidya Mandir will host a Dahi Handi and Shobha Yatra, starting at 9 a.m., along with a Krishna costume competition.

Shirdi: The Sai temple will hold the Krishna Birth Ceremony at 12 p.m., followed by the Dahi Handi.

Jalgaon: Yuvashakti Foundation will organize a women's Dahi Handi with notable attendees including the former Mayor and District Collector.

Solapur: The Vadar community's Dahi Handi will focus on the theme of "Mahila Samman" with MP Praniti Shinde in attendance.