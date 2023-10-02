Dance party raided in Nagpur, 37 persons held for obscenity

A dance party at a resort in Pachgaon near Nagpur was raided, resulting in the arrest of 37 individuals, a Crime Branch official said on Monday.

Several persons were found semi-nude and were dancing obscenely, he said. The raid was carried out late Sunday night. We have arrested 37 persons, including 13 dancers. It was organised by a company dealing in pesticides as incentive for those who made purchases of more than Rs 75,000, he said.

Five SUVS, liquor bottles, Rs 1.12 lakh cash were seized. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, he added.