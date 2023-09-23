"Dangerous for democracy": Nana Patole reacts to Ramesh Bidhuri’s objectionable remarks

In response to the objectionable remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri towards Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole stated that the party strictly oppose the incident and that the remarks are dangerous for democracy.

We strictly oppose the way the BJP MP abused the opposition MP in Parliament. BJP should change its mentality India’s democracy has always been strong. It is very dangerous for the democracy of the country if someone has such a mentality in the Parliament, Patole said.

The comments made by Bidhuri against BSP MP Danish Ali during the discussion on Mission Chandrayan-3 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday have sparked outrage among the Opposition. The Congress, NCP, TMC, and DMK have collectively called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against the BJP leader and have requested that the issue be referred to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Congress, Kanimozhi from DMK, Supriya Sule from NCP and Aparupa Poddar from TMC said that action should be taken against Bidhuri for his unparliamentary remarks against BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha a day earlier. In his letter, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the Speaker to have the matter examined in detail by the Privileges Committee and take punitive action against him.

Considering the circumstances and the brazen violation of all norms and rules relating to the functioning of the House, it would only be appropriate to have the matter examined in detail by the Privileges Committee and punitive action taken against the errant Member, Ramesh Bidhuri, Adhir Ranjan said.