Pune: Dattawadi Police Station renamed as Parvati Police Station

The Dattawadi Police Station in Pune has changed its name following requests from the local community. It will now be called the Parvati Police Station. The state government approved the change, considering the importance of the Parvati hill in the area's history and culture. The new name is in effect starting immediately.

The Dattawadi Police Station, situated in the Parvati Tekdi locality, had the same name as the nearby Dattawadi Chowki, causing confusion among residents. As a result, the police station underwent a name change to avoid further misunderstandings.

The people living in the neighbourhood realized the value of Parvati hill and its cultural heritage. They came together to support the idea of renaming the police station to better represent their community. Their persistent endeavours have finally yielded positive results, as the state government granted official approval for the name change on June 15th.