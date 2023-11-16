Day after CM Eknath Shinde's visit, youth murdered by Naxalites in Gadchiroli

In a tragic incident, 27-year-old Dinesh Pusu Gawde was allegedly murdered by suspected Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Thursday. The shocking incident occurred just a day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to the district. Gawde, a resident of Laheri village in Bhamragarh, had traveled to Pengunda on Wednesday to participate in a sports competition but met with a gruesome fate.

According to reports, the assailants used a sharp weapon in the attack, leaving Gawde dead. A note found at the crime scene accused the deceased of being a police informer, a claim vehemently refuted by authorities who asserted that Gawde had no such association with the police. Subsequently, a murder case has been registered at the Dhodaraj police station, and Gawde's body has been sent to Bhamragarh for post-mortem examination.

Eknath Shinde adds a unique touch to ‘Deepotsav’ in remote Gadchiroli area

In an attempt to bring light to the Naxal-prone region, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in the festival of lights, Deepotsav, on Wednesday. His presence in Pipli Burgi village not only boosted the morale of the police force combatting Naxalites but also established a strong emotional connection with the tribal community.

During his visit, Chief Minister Shinde inaugurated three new buildings within the Pipli Burgi police station, a significant part of the Etapalli sub-division. The newly launched structures include the administrative building of the police station, the police constable barrack, and the officers' guest house at Pipli Churni. The inauguration ceremony was marked by a Bhumi Pujan conducted by Shinde.

As part of the Bhau Beej festivities, lady police constables and local women performed 'Aukshan' for Chief Minister Shinde. The occasion also witnessed the distribution of essential commodities and utility prizes during an awareness campaign personally led by the chief minister.

Chief Minister Shinde took the opportunity to commend the achievements of the Gadchiroli Police Force, extending congratulations during the event. Key officials present included Deputy Inspector General of Gadchiroli range Sandeep Patil, District Magistrate Sanjay Meena, Superintendent of Police Nilotpal, Additional District Magistrate and Sub-Divisional Officer of Aheri Vaibhav Waghmare, Parminder Singh of Central Reserve Battalion, additional Superintendent of Police (Campaign) Anuj Tare, sub-divisional police officer Sudarshan Rathod, and others. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced in maintaining law and order in Naxal-affected regions, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts to address the complex issue.