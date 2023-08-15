Day not far when people will travel by air taxis, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the day is not far away when people will travel by drones (air taxis). Nitin Gadkari said farmers were now spraying insecticides using drones and even goods weighing up to 200 kilograms can be transported using them.

The day is not far away when we will go to the railway station or airport using drones (air taxis), he said at the Akhand Bharat Sankalp Day programme organised by the Rashtranirman Samiti here. He asked students to harness technology to secure the borders and interiors of the country and also to bring development in villages.

On Saturday, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a new flyover at Chandni Chowk in Pune. Addressing the gathering, Gadkari addressed the pressing issue of traffic congestion in Pune. He unveiled his plan to introduce aerial trains to alleviate the city's traffic woes. Gadkari pledged to introduce sky buses as part of a comprehensive strategy to alleviate the city's traffic woes. He emphasized, For addressing the significant traffic congestion in Pune, especially around Chandni Chowk, we are devising a new plan to tackle this challenge permanently. Our proposal includes the implementation of sky buses that can accommodate up to 250 passengers.