Dead Frog Found In Khichadi at Pandharpur's Bhugaon's Anganwadi, 3 Students and 2 Teachers Hospitalized (Watch Video)

A dead frog was found in the mid-day meal served to students at a school in Bhugaon, Pandharpur, causing widespread concern about food quality. The discovery led to three students and two teachers falling ill and being hospitalized. The incident occurred when students discovered the dead frog in the rice and dal served to them on Tuesday.

Following the discovery, three students and two teachers fell ill and had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment. The school principal immediately ordered the discontinuation of the mid-day meal service and informed the authorities. Parents of the affected students have expressed outrage over the incident, demanding strict action against those responsible. They have also questioned the safety standards of the mid-day meal program and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Pandharpur. Just a week ago, a dead worm was found in the mid-day meal served at another school in the area. These repeated incidents have raised serious concerns about the quality of food being provided to schoolchildren and the negligence of those responsible for the mid-day meal program.

The mid-day meal scheme is a government initiative that aims to provide nutritious meals to underprivileged children in order to improve their health and well-being. However, the repeated instances of unsanitary food being served to students raise serious doubts about the effectiveness of the program.

A dead frog was found in the Khichdi at Pandharpur School, leading to outrage among parents of the students. They have expressed their anger over the incident, raising questions about whether school nutrition has become a problem for the students.

Authorities have taken cognizance of the matter and promised to take strict action against those responsible. They have also assured parents that they will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and quality of the mid-day meal program.