Deadline of MPSC Group C, B recruitment 2023 application extended

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 14, 2023 07:02 PM 2023-02-14T19:02:27+5:30 2023-02-14T19:03:29+5:30

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has extended the online application deadline for the Maharashtra Group-C and Group B Services ...

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has extended the online application deadline for the Maharashtra Group-C and Group B Services Examination 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till February 21. The earlier deadline was today, February 14.

The MPSC Group C and Group B preliminary exams 2023 will be held on April 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8169 posts in different state government departments in the Group B and C category under Advt. No. 01/2023.

