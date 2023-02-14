Deadline of MPSC Group C, B recruitment 2023 application extended

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has extended the online application deadline for the Maharashtra Group-C and Group B Services Examination 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till February 21. The earlier deadline was today, February 14.

जा.क्र.001/2023 महाराष्ट्र अराजपत्रित गट-ब व गट-क सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा 2023 करीता अर्ज सादर करण्यास दिनांक 21 फेब्रुवारी, 2023 रोजीपर्यंत मुदतवाढ देण्यात आली आहे. यासंदर्भातील घोषणा आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिध्द करण्यात आली आहे. https://t.co/C8CvPH0fuY — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) February 14, 2023

The MPSC Group C and Group B preliminary exams 2023 will be held on April 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8169 posts in different state government departments in the Group B and C category under Advt. No. 01/2023.