Decline in Dam Water Levels Sparks Concerns in Nashik City

The water storage level in Gangapur Dam, Nashik, has raised concerns as it declined to 31.31% today, marking a significant decrease compared to last year's figures. With an overall water storage of 20.6 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), this contrasts sharply with the 46.51% recorded at the same time last year (2023). This decline in water storage encompasses 24 different dams across the city, including 17 medium-sized and 7 major dams. The diminishing water levels have prompted authorities to take proactive measures to address potential water scarcity issues in the coming days.

As temperatures are expected to rise, it will directly impact water storage levels, highlighting the urgent need for water conservation efforts and sustainable usage practices to tackle the water crisis. Nashik Corporation authorities have indicated that residents may experience water cuts in various areas of the city as necessary. Additionally, efforts are underway by the Nashik Municipal Corporation to address pipeline leakages and water overflow issues across different parts of the city to optimize water usage.

Citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary water wastage. The available reserve water will be strictly allocated for essential purposes, particularly for drinking, in the forthcoming days. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation and exploring various measures to avoid water wastage. However, collective efforts from both authorities and citizens are needed to navigate this challenging period and ensure adequate water supply for essential needs in Nashik city.



