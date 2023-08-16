Decomposed body found in MP well raises questions in Sana Khan death probe

In a significant development in the case of BJP leader Sana Khan's death, a decomposed body has been discovered in a well located in the Sirali taluka of Harda district in Madhya Pradesh.

The found body was clothed in attire similar to what Sana Khan wore on her last day. Notably, the limbs of the body were bound, raising suspicions that it could be Sana Khan's remains. However, Nagpur police authorities have underlined that a definitive conclusion can only be reached after a thorough examination by forensic experts, as per the media reports.

A team from Nagpur police has been dispatched to Madhya Pradesh for further investigation.

Amit Sahu, the prime suspect in the Sana Khan death case, previously confessed to disposing of her body in the Hiren River. The current location of the recovered body, around three hundred kilometres from the initial incident site, raises uncertainties about its identity. The possibility of misinformation by Amit Sahu has prompted an exhaustive police inquiry into all potential leads.