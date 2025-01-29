Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to Address Rallies in National Capital on January 29 and 31

Political parties are intensifying their campaign ahead of Delhi Assembly elections which are scheduled for February 5. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ramping up its efforts, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set to join the campaign from January 29 to 31. The election presents a three-way contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP, and the Congress. While AAP is focused on retaining power, the BJP is making a determined push to reclaim its influence in the national capital.

Fadnavis, one of the BJP’s star campaigners, was previously unable to participate in early campaign events due to his visit to Davos. However, with just days remaining, he will now be actively involved in high-profile rallies and meetings. His campaign schedule begins on January 29 with a public meeting at DC Chowk in Sector 9, Rohini, followed by an interaction with the Marathi cell in Paharganj. Additional campaign events will take place over the next two days.

Several other senior BJP leaders and Chief Ministers have also been mobilized to boost the party’s prospects. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana’s Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini have held campaign meetings in Delhi, underscoring the BJP’s aggressive push in the state. As the campaign nears its conclusion, the coming days will be crucial in shaping voter sentiment ahead of the February 5 elections.