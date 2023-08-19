Dengue cases spike in Nagpur: 59 reports in just 15 days

With the onset of the rainy season, there has been a surge in the incidence of various epidemic diseases. The state is currently grappling with a notable rise in cases of eye infections and dengue. Nagpur, in particular, is facing a significant dengue outbreak this year, as 59 confirmed cases have been reported in the past 15 days, along with an alarming count of 1,245 suspected cases.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is also grappling with a similar dengue outbreak. In the past two weeks, 59 suspected cases and 12 positive cases have emerged in the city. Many patients are seeking treatment in private hospitals. The region has experienced relatively low rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season.

