Dengue cases surge in Pune during monsoon season, 12 confirmed so far

With the monsoon season underway in Pune, the city is grappling with a surge in dengue cases, raising concerns among health authorities. So far this month, 161 suspected dengue patients have been identified, out of which 12 cases have been confirmed. The total count of suspected dengue cases this year has reached 633. The city also witnessed its first reported dengue-related death this year.

Adding to the worries, one case of chikungunya has also been diagnosed. In response to the situation, the Municipal Health Department has been taking active measures, issuing notices to residential and commercial establishments. In July alone, 520 notices were served, resulting in a total fine collection of Rs 46,600. Throughout the year, a total of 1,013 notices have been issued, with a cumulative fine amounting to Rs 1,39,700.

The situation has put a strain on Sassoon Hospital, which is experiencing a steady influx of suspected dengue patients. On average, two to three patients are being admitted daily. These patients undergo NS-1 and IgM tests, and if the results are positive, their samples are sent to the National Institute of Virology for RTPCR testing. In July, 91 samples were sent for testing, and around 7 to 8 cases were confirmed as dengue.