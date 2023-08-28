Dengue outbreak hits Nagpur, second death reported in Kamptee taluka

Yerkheda Village in Kamptee Taluka is witnessing a concerning rise in dengue cases, with another fatality occurring just eight days after the previous incident.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Bhowate (21), a resident of Ward No. 2. She had recently given birth on August 15. Tragically, Priyanka passed away during treatment at Ayushman Hospital in Nagpur on Sunday evening.

This follows the earlier dengue-related death of Satish Patil (34), a Yerkheda resident, on August 19. The mosquito population has intensified due to the presence of a drain and unclean surroundings in the area. The villagers are urging immediate sanitation measures by the administration to combat the outbreak.