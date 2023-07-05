Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrives at MET Bandra for crucial party meet following split

Ajit Pawar, the recently elected Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, attended a party meeting organized for the leaders of his faction at the MET Institute of Management in Bandra. Upon his arrival, he was greeted by a large gathering of enthusiastic supporters.

Ajit Pawar, accompanied by fellow party leaders, hoisted the NCP flag at MET Bandra. The NCP leaders and workers were observed wearing caps and saluting the party flag, demonstrating their deep reverence for the party. Pawar departed from his residence in the morning to attend the meeting, with numerous party workers chanting slogans in support of him. He received a warm welcome from the party workers prior to the significant gathering.

As per reports, approximately 35 to 43 MLAs are anticipated to gather at MET Bandra to demonstrate their backing for the Ajit Pawar faction. At least 20 MLAs have reportedly arrived at the venue already and are set to express their support for Pawar.