"Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to celebrate this Diwali alone," says Prakash Ambedkar

It has been fifteen days since NCP MLAs, led by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, extended their support to the Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2. During this period, significant political developments occurred, and some of the MLAs who supported Ajit Pawar were appointed as ministers.

However, amidst these events, there was also a blame game between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. In the midst of all these happenings, the ministers who took their oaths alongside Ajit Pawar met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai yesterday. This meeting has sparked speculations as leaders, who had been levelling allegations against each other for the last fifteen days, gathered to meet Sharad Pawar.

Nine ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, met Sharad Pawar yesterday. When journalists asked Prakash Ambedkar about it in Pune, he shared his stance on the matter.

When asked about this political turmoil, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder president Prakash Ambedkar said, “Unfortunately, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will have to celebrate this year's Diwali alone. But let's hope that Ajit Pawar celebrates the next Diwali with his family.”

A press conference took place yesterday with the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers ahead of the monsoon session. During the conference, the farmer's concerns were addressed last. Prakash Ambedkar criticized the Shinde-Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government, calling it a self-serving administration that neglects the interests of farmers.