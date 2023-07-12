Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Delhi visit adds momentum to portfolio allocation talks

The expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet is currently in progress. However, there is an ongoing dispute regarding the allocation of portfolios. Newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with nine legislators from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been sworn in as cabinet minister. However, the announcement of portfolio assignments has not been made yet, resulting in ongoing discussions and negotiations. In light of this, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has travelled to Delhi, where he is expected to engage in discussions with senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding portfolio allocation. Accompanying him on this visit is Praful Patel, adding further weight to the discussions.

A meeting involving Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar took place until 2 am on Monday. Ajit Pawar had another meeting with Fadnavis on Tuesday afternoon. However, despite these discussions, no agreement could be reached regarding the allocation of portfolios.

The entry of the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar has disrupted the previously established portfolio-sharing arrangement between Shiv Sena and BJP. As a result, nine ministries that were originally meant for Shiv Sena and BJP have now been assigned to the NCP. This has reduced the number of ministries available for Shiv Sena and BJP. The challenge lies in finding a way to accommodate all three parties in the remaining 14 out of the total 42 ministerial positions.

The NCP currently holds all nine cabinet minister positions and may seek additional ministerial posts, potentially in the form of ministers of state. In contrast, BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs expressed dissatisfaction with the reduction in their ministerial berths. Prominent leaders within the NCP have taken oath as ministers, thereby indicating the party's desire for key portfolios. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in particular, is reportedly interested in the finance portfolio. However, Shiv Sena MLAs have voiced their opposition to allocating the finance portfolio to Ajit Pawar. As a result, speculations have arisen regarding an intensified conflict over portfolio allocation.

While Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reached Delhi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis remain in Mumbai. With their absence, political observers are eagerly monitoring whether the BJP will engage with senior leaders to address the matter of portfolio distribution.