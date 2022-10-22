Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Maha govt to provide 75,000 jobs to youth in a year

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Eknath Shinde-led government will provide 75,000 government jobs to youth in the state in the next one year.

According to a report of PTI, speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of providing 10 lakh jobs to youth.

The prime minister had asked various government departments and ministries in June to recruit 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half. Of the 75,000 jobs, 18,000 vacancies will be in the police department and an advertisement for the same will be published in the next five to seven days, he said.