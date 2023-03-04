Sandeep Deshpande reveals name of organisations involved in Covid scam

Yesterday's attack on MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande is being revealed to be due to the unearthing of the COVID scam. It was Sandeep Deshpande who revealed it today. Deshpande said he was attacked because they had a clue that he was going to hold a press conference in two days.

Speaking about the Covid scam that took place during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Sandeep Deshpande said, "Two organizations with a turnover of Rs 10 lakh went into crores in Covid. Mahavir Furniture and Grace Furniture were tasked with providing cots, bedsheets and mattresses in the Covid centre. But they didn't provide it."

Sandeep Deshpande has said that he has demanded an inquiry into the matter. Deshpande revealed that the name of the person who committed the scam was Jedia and his photographs were with Shiv Sena office bearers.

"Even though I have been attacked, I am going to bring out the corruption case from now on. No one can suppress our voices," Deshpande said. "The ones who need security are not me, but those who attacked." Talking about Sanjay Raut, he said, "Raut's mental balance has gone. So they are making such statements."