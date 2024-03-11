Devendra Fadnavis Announces Land Acquisition for New Pune Airport at Purandar

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated various airports in the country. The new terminals at Lohgaon and Kolhapur were inaugurated through a tele-visual system. Prime Minister Modi said that this new terminal will make air travel easier and easier for the citizens of the country. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a big announcement on this occasion and said that a new airport and cargo center will be set up at Purandar in the Pune district. It will also create millions of jobs, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Minister Chandrakant Patil were present at the event. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Pune is a cultural and IT hub. Many citizens come to Pune from india and abroad. The old terminal was insufficient to accommodate such a large number of passengers. This has led to a new terminal."

The state government is trying to create a network of airports. A new airport will be set up at Purandar in Pune district. The land acquisition for the same will be started soon.

"There is a lot of difficulty in starting additional flights in Pune or allowing international flights. So, we want to build a new airport in Pune. We have taken all the permissions from the central government and the defense department. However, under the previous government, the idea was to extend the airport by another 20 km." However, Devendra Fadnavis said that his government has now decided to make Purandar the airport as it was not suitable.

GDP growth by 2%

The process of land acquisition for Purandar Airport will begin soon. Not only the airport, but also the airport and the cargo Terminal, a large commercial center of this type will be built. "It will provide employment to lakhs of people," Fadnavis said."I claim that if a new airport is built in the next five to six years, Pune's GDP will increase by 2 per cent," Fadnavis said.

