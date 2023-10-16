Devendra Fadnavis calls for action against drivers using mobile phones while driving

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in Nagpur on Monday, stated that the Maharashtra government will treat with utmost concern the videos depicting a driver watching a movie on his mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

“This is very serious. Those who put lives in danger, action must be taken against them. This video will be taken seriously. Action will be taken on such drivers and efforts will be made to create more awareness,” said Fadnavis.

Between 12:30 AM and 1 AM on Sunday, a tragic incident unfolded when a mini-bus collided with a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway near the Jambargaon toll plaza in Vaijapur tehsil of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. This resulted in the immediate loss of 12 lives, including that of a six-year-old girl, and left 23 others injured.