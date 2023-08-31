Devendra Fadnavis calls opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A as agenda-less alliance

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Thursday referred to the opposition alliance as INDIA as a agenda-less alliance with the only purpose of deposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, referred to it as a pack of animals.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Thursday and Friday at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. Fadnavis said, INDIA alliance is agenda-less. Their only agenda is to remove Modi from his post. Once Modi finds a place in people’s minds, not 36 but even if 100 parties come together, they cannot remove him. He is in people’s minds because of his hard work, pro-poor policies and dedication towards his work, the senior BJP leader said.

Fadnavis claimed that the INDIA bloc members have come together to save their own political interests. Five political parties have already shown strong interest in the prime ministerial post. Even if they finalise a name, the name should be acceptable to the people, he said. Meanwhile, Fadnavis’s party colleague BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule called the opposition grouping a pack of animals, in a retort to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s comments on PM Modi.