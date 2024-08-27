Devendra Fadnavis Celebrates Dahi Handi 2024 with Shivaji Maharaj-Afzal Khan Reenactment; Sends Message of Defending Swaraj

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has hailed this year's Dahi Handi festival as a remarkable tribute to the valor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. During the celebrations, a vivid reenactment of the historic confrontation between Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan was staged, captivating audiences and evoking a sense of historical pride. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Today in Dahi Handi, a very beautiful scene of Chhatrapati Shivaji killing Afzal Khan was created. All of us were thrilled and through it, we got the message that whenever Afzal Khan comes to attack Swaraj, we will finish him off with the inspiration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, democratically."

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Today in Dahi Handi, a very beautiful scene of Chhatrapati Shivaji killing Afzal Khan was created... All of us were thrilled and through it, we got the message that whenever Afzal Khan comes to attack Swaraj, we will finish… pic.twitter.com/o8YGljd0Ik — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

Dahi Handi, a popular festival celebrated with much fervor in Maharashtra, traditionally involves the formation of human pyramids to break a pot of curd, symbolizing the victory of Krishna over the demoness Putana. This year, however, the festival took on a unique historical dimension. The reenactment of the Shivaji Maharaj-Afzal Khan encounter was depicted through a dramatic performance that drew significant attention from both the media and the public. The Dahi Handi ritual consists of an earthen pot (handi) hung at a height, filled with ghee, sweets, almonds, dahi (curd) and butter, which a bunch of individuals try to reach and break. The breaking of the Handi symbolises the playful and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna's mother Yashoda, was irritated by her son's tantrums, and decided to hang the butter pot to prevent him from stealing. To collect the butter, Krishna and his friends would build human pyramids. From there, they would proceed to divide the butter among themselves and enjoy it.Since then, this custom has developed into a significant ritual, the people observe during Janmashtami.