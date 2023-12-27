Devendra Fadnavis conferred honorary doctorate by Japanese university

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday was bestowed with an honorary doctorate by Japan's Koyasan University. The university bestowed this doctorate upon Fadnavis in acknowledgment of his endeavors in establishing fundamental civic infrastructure, executing initiatives like the Jalyukta Shivar Yojana, and his role in advancing the industrial development of the state.

In his acceptance speech at the event held in south Mumbai in the evening, Fadnavis said he dedicated the honour to the people of Maharashtra. In 2015, while he was the chief minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis inaugurated a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Buddhist study centre of the university in Japan.

Fadnavis' achievement stands as a testament to his dedication to public service and his commitment to driving Maharashtra's growth. This prestigious recognition further strengthens the existing cultural and academic ties between India and Japan. Fadnavis' honorary doctorate is a significant boost to India-Japan relations. It reflects the growing cooperation between the two countries in a variety of areas, including infrastructure, trade, and culture. The award also highlights the importance of education and cultural exchange in strengthening ties between nations