Devendra Fadnavis dismisses Aditya Thackeray's 'wagh nakh' queries, labels it 'childish'

"Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's inquiries about the authenticity of the 'wagh nakh,' the legendary tiger claw-shaped weapon of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as 'childish' and unworthy of response.

Fadnavis labelled the Shiv Sena's history of posing 'insulting' questions, citing an instance where party leader Sanjay Raut had questioned the lineage of the revered warrior king.

During a press conference on Saturday, Thackeray had questioned whether the 'wagh nakh,' brought from a UK museum, would remain in Maharashtra permanently or on loan, and whether it truly belonged to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's era. Fadnavis, speaking at a cleanliness event, expressed his reluctance to engage, stating, "Thackeray’s question is childish. I do not want to respond to it."

Meanwhile, State Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and officials from his department are scheduled to travel to the UK on October 3 to retrieve the revered weapon.