Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Deep Condolences Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash; Pays Tribute to Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis has expressed profound grief over the tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad that claimed over 200 lives, including that of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani. Calling it a "heart-wrenching national tragedy," Fadnavis extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

It is very saddening to learn about the demise of former Gujarat CM Shri Vijay Rupani ji in the tragic plane crash.

He will always be remembered for his work for the people of Gujarat. My deepest condolences to his family and followers.

My heartfelt condolences to all the… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 12, 2025

Also Read: 27-Year-Old Flight Attendant from Dombivli Among Victims of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Confirms Maharashtra MLA Ravindra Chavan

"It is very saddening to learn about the demise of former Gujarat CM Shri Vijay Rupani ji in the tragic plane crash. He will always be remembered for his dedicated work and tireless service to the people of Gujarat. My deepest condolences to his family and followers," said Fadnavis in his condolence message. He further expressed his sympathies for all the victims of the crash and especially acknowledged the families from Maharashtra who lost their loved ones. "My heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this very unfortunate, heart-wrenching tragedy. May God give everyone the strength to go through such toughest times. My condolences to the families from Maharashtra who lost their loved ones. We stand strongly with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. ॐ शांति," he added.

According to reports, Rupani was listed as passenger number 12 on the flight manifest. He is survived by his wife Anjali Rupani and two children — a son and a daughter. Union Minister CR Patil confirmed that Rupani was onboard the ill-fated flight which crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. "Vijay Rupani was flying to London to meet his family members. He is among the 241 people who died in the tragic plane crash. May God give peace to the departed soul," Patil told reporters. The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamline, carrying 242 passengers, crashed just after taking off from Ahmedabad airport between 1-2 pm. Of the 242 people on board the aircraft, 12 were from the airlines - 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.

A CCTV footage, earlier went viral that, shows Rupani entering the Ahmedabad terminal just hours before the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departed for London. The visuals provide a somber timestamp in what has now become one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters. Air India officially confirmed Rupani’s death late Thursday.