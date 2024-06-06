Devendra Fadnavis Firm on Maharashtra Govt Resignation, Post-Press Conference Reactions Unfold

Political circles in Maharashtra have become rife with speculations after Devendra Fadnavis expressed his wish to resign as deputy chief minister and work in the party organization full-time. Sources close to him said he was very firm on resigning. While all BJP leaders in the state are trying to convince him not to resign, it is understood that Fadnavis himself is unlikely to change his decision. Devendra Fadnavis's proposal to resign is certainly related to BJP's underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha elections, but it is believed that he wants to quit the cabinet keeping an eye on the assembly elections. The Shinde government in the state will remain in power for another four months. After that, the election code of conduct will come into force. Instead of being deputy chief minister and home minister in these four months, Fadnavis has decided to work for the party, say close aides.

What happened after the press conference?

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Fadnavis expressed his desire to step down from his duties as deputy chief minister and work for the party organization. The announcement created a stir in state politics. In fact, before the press conference, a meeting of top BJP leaders in the state was held in the upper floor hall of the state office. In the meeting, Fadnavis reportedly revealed that he will announce in a press conference that he takes responsibility for the party's defeat in the state. Two leaders, including state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, urged Fadnavis to refrain from doing so. They tried to convince him by stating that the defeat was a collective responsibility rather than his alone. Fadnavis, however, remained firm on accepting responsibility.

Later, at a press conference, his statements came as a shock to everyone. "I fell short, I accept responsibility for the BJP's defeat in Maharashtra," he declared. "But I will request the party leadership to relieve me of the responsibility of the government", he further continued. Even the leaders of the meeting who were sitting at the press conference seemed to be stunned. No one knew that Fadnavis would take such a stand. After the press conference, the leaders once again took Fadnavis to the BJP office. He was questioned as to why he spoke about resigning when it was agreed that he would take responsibility only.

Explaining his stand, Fadnavus said, "If the BJP needs strength in the assembly elections, I need to stay out and work. If I work within the party, I will be able to give a strong response to the allegations against both the government and the party. Moreover, I will have time to strengthen the party organization." On Wednesday and Thursday, several people met Fadnavis, spoke on the phone, and explained to him not to resign. However, he is adamant on his resignation. It will be intriguing to see whether Fadbavis stands firm on his position or follows commands from party seniors.

