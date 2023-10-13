Devendra Fadnavis has failed in his role as Home Minister: Supriya Sule

Baramati MP Supriya Sule criticised senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for the chaos created in Maharashtra calling him a complete failure as the deputy CM of the state. Criticising Fadnavis, Sule said, “Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been a big failure. Drug manufacturing units are busted, a drug racketeer is escaping from [Pune’s] Sassoon Hospital, and an author is being attacked… In Jalna, helpless citizens were brutally beaten up by the police. And, 19,000 girls and women have gone missing in the first four months of this year”.

The buck stops at the Home Ministry. What is the Home Ministry doing?” she asked.The Baramati MP said she has been frequently demanding the resignation of Fadnavis as the home minister. “Whenever Fadnavis has taken charge as the home minister, the crime rate has gone up. He is busy breaking families and splitting parties. He has no time for the people of Maharashtra. He is busy in everything else but serving the people of Maharashtra. I have been demanding his resignation for long, but he continues to remain in charge,” she said.