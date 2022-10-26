Devendra Fadnavis meets CM Eknath Shinde to extend Diwali greetings

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to extend greetings on the festival of Diwali.

The two leaders met late Tuesday night at the CM's official residence Varsha in south Mumbai in the backdrop of BJP leader Fadnavis's comment earlier in the day that the state cabinet would be expanded soon.

The deputy CM was accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis when he met Shinde at his residence where the CM's parliamentarian son Shrikant Shinde was also present. Shinde had visited Gadchiroli district earlier on Tuesday to celebrate Diwali with police personnel stationed in the remote Bhamragad area to fight Maoists.