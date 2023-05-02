Devendra Fadnavis on Salman Khan's death threat says, no problem in Mumbai or anywhere in India

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Salman Khan's death threat said there is no problem in Mumbai or anywhere in the country. He (Salman Khan) has been given full security. I believe Mumbai is the safest city.

Superstar Salman Khan has received death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The notorious gang has threatened to kill Khan in Mumbai. Caller was identified as Rocky Bhai, who hails from Jodhpur. The caller had threatened to kill Salman on April 30. Due to the constant death threats, the Sultan actor also brought a new bulletproof car worth 2 crore.

On March 18, the Bandra police registered an FIR (first information report) against three persons gangsters Bishnoi, Brar and one Rohit for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan's office. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of the actor and runs an artist management company.