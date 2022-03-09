Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP workers detained during protests over Nawab Malik resignation

The BJP protest for the resignation of NCP leader Nawab Malik has been going on near Metro Cinema. Police in riot gear stopped the protestor on Friday and appealed to them to remain calm.

However, after the protestors insisted on going to Vidhan Bhavan, the police arrested veteran BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil, Nitesh Rane, Prasad Lad, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar.

After that, the police has requested the BJP workers to leave the spot. However, protesters are still seen protesting at the scene. Therefore, the police have started trying to stop the protesters by putting up barricades in the area of ​​the protest. Fadnavis has appealed to the protestors to cooperate with the police and not to quarrel with them.

BJP had called for a morcha today for the resignation of Nawab Malik. As a result, thousands of BJP workers from across the state had come to Azad Maidan. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and several BJP leaders addressed the gathering. After Fadnavis' speech, the march started from Azad Maidan towards Vidhan Bhavan. However, as soon as the morcha approached Metro Cinema, the police stopped the protestors. After the police barricaded the protesters, the protesters started shouting slogans.

