Devendra Fadnavis raises concern over Instagram emerging as marketplace for drugs

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis voiced apprehension about the escalating prevalence of drug-related activities on Instagram, highlighting the platform's transformation into a marketplace for illicit substances. Fadnavis mentioned in the state legislative council during the ongoing winter session that drugs were also being traded through the dark net.

Instagram has emerged as the drug marketplace where orders are being placed, payments are made through GPay and UPI and deliveries are being done, he said. Decisive measures are being taken in this connection, Fadnavis said while responding to questions from legislators Mahadev Jankar, Sachin Ahir, Anil Parab and others.

He also said courier companies have been appealed to scrutinise parcels, and surprise checks equipped with modern technology were being conducted at courier offices to curb the drug trade. Ahir raised the issue of a case pertaining to drug racketeer Lalit Patil and removal of Sanjiv Thakur from the post of dean of Sassoon Hospital. Fadnavis assured that proper action would be taken following a thorough inquiry.

Patil emerged as the kingpin of a drug racket that was recently busted by the Sakinaka police in Mumbai in a two-month-long operation, which included the seizure of mephedrone worth about Rs 300 crore and a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nashik. Fadnavis also said the government has initiated action against 172 Nigerians involved in drug-related offenses. A detention centre has been established for Nigerian nationals engaged in such offences, he said.