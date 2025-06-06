Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Uddhav Thackeray–Raj Thackeray Alliance Buzz, Says...

Amid strong speculation about a possible alliance between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, senior leaders from both parties are reportedly making efforts to bring the two sides together. However, it is still unclear which party, or leader will take the first step towards the alliance. When asked about the potential tie-up, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave a cautious response on Friday while speaking to the media in Gadchiroli. "Why should I react to what Uddhav Thackeray said? Raj Thackeray will react to it. What does it have to do with me? Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will decide among themselves whether to support each other or respond," CM said as quoted by ANI.

For the past few days, there have been discussions about a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena UBT and the MNS. However, MNS leaders have clarified that no formal proposal has been received so far, and any alliance talks are not taking place in public view. Referring to past experience, MNS leaders noted that similar discussions had occurred in 2014 and 2017, and now they are being cautious. Responding to the speculation, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Whatever is in the minds of the people of Maharashtra will happen." He added that he would not provide any hints and would share direct news soon. “We will examine the details when the time comes,” he said. His comments are being seen as a possible step towards a Shiv Sena–MNS alliance.

MNS leader Avinash Deshpande commented, “When we receive a concrete proposal, Raj Thackeray will make a decision. Uddhav Thackeray said that whatever is in the minds of the people of Maharashtra will happen. But even in 2014 and 2017, there was something in the people’s minds—yet Uddhav Thackeray didn’t act on it. So, more than public sentiment, what’s in Uddhav Thackeray’s mind matters.”

Echoing the wait-and-watch approach, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, “Uddhav Thackeray has said he will give some news, so we will wait to hear what that is.” Sandeep Deshpande also alleged betrayal on Thackeray’s part: “Uddhav Thackeray was misled by his own colleagues. He allowed Vaibhav Davli to join him, but he was never an MNS office-bearer. We had expelled him in 2014. He is not associated with us anymore.”