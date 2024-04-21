Devendra Fadnavis Refutes Uddhav Thackeray's Claims: 'He Might Be Hallucinating'

Ahead of Lok Sabha Election new fight has emerged between Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier Uddhav Thackeray claimed that in 2019 Fadnavis had promised him that he will groom his son Aditya Thackeray for Maharashtra CM and he will move for Delhi. He also said that then BJP chief and current Union home minister Amit Shah had visited him at Matoshree to seek an alliance with undivided Shiv Sena. In response to his claim now Devendra Fadnavis has reacted.

Devendra Fadnavis, currently serving as a deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, responded to allegations by stating that Thackeray has "lost his mind" and might be "hallucinating" Fadnavis criticized Thackeray, mentioning that he is fabricating stories to cover up previous falsehoods. The BJP leader emphasized that Maharashtra's social cause is not a mere script, and the public will respond appropriately.

"We respect late Balasaheb Thackeray because he was always true to his word and never deviated from his ideals. We don't respect those who sacrificed the ideals of the late leader. Who are you trying to fool by speaking imagined scripts? You are misleading yourself. You have nothing to do with politics and development. So don't try to get involved in such scripts. You will get a befitting reply," Fadnavis said in his tweet.

हिंदूह्दयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांचा आम्ही आदर केला, करतो आणि करीत राहू.

पण, ज्यांनी वंदनीय बाळासाहेब ठाकरेंचे विचार त्यागले, त्यांचा आदर आम्ही करु शकत नाही.



हिंदूह्दयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख शब्दांचे पक्के होते आणि कधीच मागे हटत नव्हते. दिलेला प्रत्येक शब्द ते… — Devendra Fadnavis (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 20, 2024

Read More: Fadnavis Said He Would Groom Aaditya As CM and Move to Delhi, Says Uddhav Thackeray

CM Eknath Shinde also criticized Thackeray, highlighting the limits of spreading lies. Shinde pointed out Thackeray's desire to become chief minister and his subsequent switch in alliances after the 2019 assembly elections, which ultimately led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government in June 2022.